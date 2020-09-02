Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi on a two-day long visit, says a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate late Tuesday. On his arrival at Karachi, COAS was flown over the city for aerial reconnaissance of the ground impact of urban flooding in Karachi. Later, COAS visited Karachi Corps Headquarters.

COAS was briefed about worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and Army’s support to civil administration across Sindh and particularly Karachi. COAS was apprised that unprecedented rains combined with decades of urban congestion, unplanned population settlement as well as infrastructural issues compounded the problem.

COAS said that no city in Pakistan can cope with a natural calamity of this scale. Our issue is not non availability of resources but setting priorities right. COAS said that the plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have Army’s all out support as having future repercussions on economic security of the country.

COAS said that this natural calamity provided opportunity to set the priority for management of mega cities across Pakistan to avoid such disasters in future.

COAS expressed satisfaction on the pace of disaster relief work. COAS directed that work priority should be given to areas of common public utility and worst hit communities first. At no point influence of a particular locality or community should be allowed to shift attention or resources from those in need. It’s a national disaster and everyone is in it together. He reiterated that Army will not disappoint the population in their time of need.

COAS appreciated garrison troops for maintaining law and order particularly during Muharram. General Bajwa said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan. Efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province.

Later, COAS interacted with retired senior and serving garrison officers. He appreciated officers for their contribution towards defence and security of the country. Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Corps Commander Karachi.