PESHAWAR-The first Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship got under way here at newly-constructed Qamar Zaman Squash Complex in the premises of Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan was the chief guest on this occasion, who formally inaugurated the championship carrying two different age groups – Under-11 and Under-13. KP Squash Association President Qamar Zaman, Secretary Munawar Zaman, coaches, players and officials were also present. In the opening round, the U-11 and U-13 categories were decided. In U-11 category, Abdullah beat Haseeb 3-0, as the score was 11-4, 11-9, 11-8, Talha beat Mahil 3-0, Hamza beat Sohail 3-0, Raheel beat Sohail 3-0. In another match, Sajjid beat Hammaz 4-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9. Ali beat Noor Khan 3-0, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9 while Saleh Arman, Saad Khan, Haris, Abdullah also recorded straight sets victories.

In U-13 category, Saad beat Adil 3-0, 11-9, 11-4 and 11-7, Hammad beat Haroon 3-0, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-5, Abdullah Rehman beat Haroon Khan 3-0, Farmhan beat Arsalan 3-0, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Ehtisham beat Shahzed 3-2, 12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 6-11 and 11-9, Waqif beat Zain 3-0, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9, Hamza beat Muhammad Raza 3-1, 4-11, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9, Ahsan Shah beat Nouman 3-0, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7 and Abdullah Junior beat Muhammad Ali 3-0, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7.