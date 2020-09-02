Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that the new ML-1 railway track project would be completed during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. In an interview with a private television channel programs he said, “We had full confidence in accomplishing the task of laying down a new track from Karachi to Peshawar before ending the period of this government.”

The minister revealed that ML-1, project was signed some fourteen years back. He hoped that the mega railway project would provide fast and comfortable travelling facility to the people of the country.

Commenting on National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he said that extending NRO by Pervez Musharraf to the political figures involved in corruption and corrupt practices in the past was a big blunder. Giving reference to the book written by the Railway Minister sometime back, he disclosed that Chaudhry brothers had been reluctant and unwilling to extend NRO to ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Expressing dismay over lethargic attitude of the BB’s family members, he said no one from Pakistan People’s Party could follow the murder case of BB.