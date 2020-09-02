Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the medical report submitted by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers is a proof itself that the suspect is completely healthy. The minister took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that coronavirus has been mentioned as the reason for not starting Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment.

Fawad Chaudhry said the counsels have told that it is not appropriate to visit hospital at this time and the treatment will be started when the pandemic is eliminated from the world. It is strange that how this system is treated, the minister concluded.

Meanwhile in an interaction with a private news channel on Tuesday, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that latest technology and best administrative planning were keys to development for the country.

He said keeping in view the future requirements, Pakistan needed to keep a vigilant eye on technological inventions and chalk out long-term plans.

Least attention was paid to the Ministry of Science and Technology in the past which led to various problems, he noted.

The minister said we should take right decisions on base of technology and logic otherwise we will be left behind in the world.

To a question regarding launch of electric buses, Fawad Chaudhry said electric buses would be operating in Pakistan from this year and they will run between Islamabad and Lahore.

He explained in detail about a Strategic Alliance Agreement between Daewoo Express and Skywell Automobile, China, according to which an electrical vehicles value chain will be set up in Pakistan, while battery bus service is starting soon in Pakistan and when 5G service becomes functional also in Pakistan, various sectors will not be needed anymore.

The minister Science and Technology said this was not only going to give a boost to our economy but will also generate hundreds and thousands of new jobs as well as employment and investment opportunities.

This setup to be launched in two phases, the Chinese company will invest $50 million in the first phase, while in the second phase manufacturing of the electric buses would be started, he added.

The minister also criticized on Karachi current situation, and said the problem was that when rain stops today and things get normal in a few days, we will forget everything and go on with our routine lives. Adding, when it should be the concerned authorities to plan for the next year’s monsoon season from now and learn a lesson from the current rains that created a chaotic situation in Karachi.

On the Karachi’s problems, he suggested that we need resources and the best strategy to solve Karachi’s issues. We also need to hire the best town planners in the world and we should plan long term, he added.

On the other hand, on the issue of Maryam Safdar arrival in the High Court, he lashed out at the PML-N and said that PML-N politicizing on ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were falsified and the government was misled, while the government will soon investigated and legal action was taken against those responsible.

Nawaz Sharif’s new medical report proves that he is fine, so Shahbaz Sharif should play a role in bringing him back to Pakistan soon, because he was a guarantor in this case, the Minister added.