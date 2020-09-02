Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan Tuesday said former PM Nawaz Sharif should surrender in the court authority regarding his corruption cases registered against him.

The court had granted the bail of Nawaz Sharif to get best medical treatment at abroad, in a contrary, he was enjoying luxurious life there without getting any treatment, the advisor said while talking to a private news channel. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not submitted any medical report of its supreme leader in the court yet, adding action could be taken against him according to Act 86 and 87 to seize his all property and to award other punishments.

He said Nawaz Sharif should voluntarily present his arrest before the Pakistani High Commission in United Kingdom (UK).

“Not getting proper medical treatment at the foreign country is itself a joke with his loyal workers and supporters,” he added. Dr Babar Awan urged Nawaz Sharif to come back to the country to face his all corruption cases registered against him during the previous tenures, adding not a single case had been lodged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against the Sharif family.