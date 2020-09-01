Share:

Social media is the platform for sharing pleasantness and civility. This is a communication tool reaching out to a wider mass. Therefore, it should be genuine, honest, reliable and trustworthy. This is not a tool to spread venom and spite.

One viral video can harm the reputation of a person, family, organization, society and state. Some viral videos are toxic that need to be dealt with severely. Viral video can create communal violence, social disharmony, strife and mistrust among the public. There should be stringent punishment for misuse of social media.

At the same time, freedom of individuals should not be affected as long as citizens use social media in a responsible manner. Criticism of government should be accepted and tolerated by all means. This is integral to the functioning of democracy in a healthy manner.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.