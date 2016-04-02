Share:

The successful rehabilitation of 49 more ex-militant youths from Mishal Centre in Swat is very positive, and is indicative of the Centre’s effectiveness ever since it was opened in 2011. This latest batch of former militants has been handed rickshaws and cash grants to ensure that they have a sustainable future in the country. According to the army, an estimated 1500 ex-militants have been rehabilitated, with an additional 103 to graduate soon, which is no small number. However, it is hoped that the army realises that it must keep track of all those that have passed through Mishal to ensure that they are not susceptible to extremist ideology once more. This is not to say that they must be treated like criminals, but it is important to ensure that a proper mechanism of checks and balances is in place.

The rehabilitation of militants is one of the only sure-fire methods to ensure a lasting peace in the country following the culmination of the war against terrorism, however far that may be into the future. The 1500 graduates of Mishal Centre are evidence that the militant doctrine, when brainwashed at an early age can also be reasoned with. This tells us that all those exploited by the terrorists at an early age still have hope.

The effect of allowing them to be a contributing part of society is the last step in this rehabilitation, to ensure that what they once wanted to destroy, they now have a stake in. The only way for Pakistani society to overcome the menace of terrorism is by rejecting it outright, and it is hoped that those that spent time at Mishal will actively assist in promoting this. These individuals saw the of terrorism firsthand, that too at an early age, and the army could potentially educate them enough to allow them to pass on the message of tolerance in way that will be more effective, because it comes from someone who has lived through it all.