ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Monday took notice of the alleged illegal appointment of Farid Khan as chairman Shiekh Zayed Hospital, Lahore.

The top court also took cognizance of alleged malafide proposed extension of Farid Khan as chairman of the said hospital. The top court issued notice to the Punjab chief secretary and secretary of provincial health department in this regard.

Fixing the matter for hearing on April 4th, the top court also issued notice to Punjab advocate general.

“Let this application be treated as a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. Notice be issued to the Government of Punjab through chief secretary and secretary health. Notice be also issued to learned advocate general, Punjab, Farid Khan, chairman sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore and applicants,” the top court ruled.

The notice was taken on application of Medical Teachers Association General Secretary Dr Muzammil Tahir and Allied Health Organisation General Secretary Dr Nasir Din.

The application has stated that incumbent chairman Farid was appointed as chairman on recommendation of a “politically titled search committee” in violation of prevalent policy of the federation and the province. “Even otherwise Farid was a junior professor of Govt of Punjab, but he was given BS-22 in a federal organisation and was appointed as chairman, negating all the legal requirements,” they stated.

Furthermore, the applicants alleged that nepotism and politically-motivated policies of Farid halted the smooth working of Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

“He also took major policy decision of making appointments and granting promotions and victimised many officers and officials who highlighted his corruption,” the application added.

The applicants stated that the incumbent chairman enjoined his tenure as chairman from April 10 of 2015 to April 9 of 2018. It further claimed that the tenure of the chairman was being extended. The applicant requested the top court to look into the matter and issue directions to the government for appropriate action.