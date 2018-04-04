Share:

RAWALPINDI: Fatima Jinnah Women University in collaboration with Higher Education Commission organized a closing ceremony of Inter-varsity Women Volleyball Championship 2017-18 on Monday, informed a spokesperson. According to her, the championship was organised with the aim of encouraging and motivating the students to take part in extracurricular and healthy activities. MPA and President of Women Volley Ball Federation Surriya Naseen was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. She said that the universities should provide opportunities to all the players particularly women for physical and mental development through participation in sports by organizing different events and she emphasized that the students should actively participate in the sports so that they could excel in sports along with studies. Deputy Director Sports Taswar Aziz briefed all the teams participating in the event and Controller of Examinations and Chairperson Sports Committee Dr Bushra Inayat Raja applauded efforts of the students and said that sports and games are very important in one’s life to remain strong and healthy.

Every student should study hard to be successful in competitive examinations but should also play sports to enjoy the health and vigour of life. The final match was played between four universities AJK and NUST & Punjab University Lahore and LUMS. The winner was Punjab University Lahore, 2nd runner up was LUMS and AJK University finished as the 3rd runner up. A larger number of different universities faculty members, staff and students attended the function. Chairperson Sports Committee FJWU said that such activities promoted positive thinking, and discipline among students.