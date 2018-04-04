Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday signed the death sentences of 10 convicted terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The terrorists who belonged to a banned terrorist outfit were involved in heinous crimes, including an attack on a hotel in Peshawar and attacks on armed forces and law enforcement agencies, the ISPR said.

Moreover, the convicts include the killers of Qawwal Amjad Sabri. The late musician was gunned down in broad daylight in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on June 22, 2016.

The convicted terrorists were responsible for killing 62, including five citizens, the military’s media wing added.

ISPR identified the convicts as Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Arish, Habibur Rehman, Muhammad Fayaz, Ismail Shah, Muhammad Fazal, Hazrat Ali, Muhammad Asim and Habibullah.

Details of cases

Muhammad Ishaq s/o Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad Asim S/O Abdul Rehman

Both the convicts were members of proscribed organisation. They were involved in killing of a renowned Amjad Farid Sabri and attacking the Law Enforcement Agencies/Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 17 officials. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Arish Khan s/o Muhammad Aslam

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar, which resulted in death of 4 civilians. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Rafique s/o Hameed Khan

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Yousaf, Assistant District Officer (Frontier Constabulary) Karim Khan, Naib Subedar Fazal Wahid, Naib Subedar Muhammad Fayaz along with 16 soldiers and injuries to 3 other soldiers. He was also involved in the abduction of civilian Muhammad Ali, for ransom. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Habibur Rehman s/o Khoba Gul

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Abbas along with 3 soldiers and injuries to 15 others. He was also involved in collecting funds for the terrorist activities. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Fayyaz s/o Gul Faraz

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Fateh Muhammad, Havildar Pervez Iqbal, Havildar Basharat Ali, Police Constable Saleem Khan and 4 other soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Ismail Shah s/o Nek Badshah

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of Naib Subedar Nasim Khan and also attacking the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Fazal Muhammad s/o Abdul Mateen

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Fateh Muhammad, Havildar Pervez Iqbal, Havildar Basharat Ali and 5 other soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Hazrat Ali s/o Muhammad Ali

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Wahab Ali and 3 other soldiers. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Habib Ullah s/o Anwar Baig

The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a police constable and injuries to another official. He was also involved in the destruction of 3 Compact Disc Shops at Akora Khattak. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.