QUETTA : Four members of a Christian family were gunned down in Quetta on Monday.

The family was travelling in a rickshaw when armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire in Quetta city.

A woman was rushed to hospital. Her father and three cousins were killed. “It appears to have been a targeted attack,” provincial police official Moazzam Jah Ansari said. “It was an act of terrorism,” he added. The attack comes a day after Pakistan’s Christian community celebrated Easter on Sunday. Around two per cent of Pakistan’s population are Christians.

Separately, at least five persons including Levies personnel were killed and five others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Qambarani Road area.

According to police sources, two groups opened fire upon each other over a dispute. As a result, four people were killed on the spot while seven other received wounds.

The bodies including Levies personnel Naveed Ahmed, Takri Ghulam Rasool Bangulzai, Bashir Ahmed and Abdul Hameed and the injured were rushed to Civil hospital. One of the injured Amanullah succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Three injured were identified as Pir Muhammad, Machi Khan and Abudl Hameed while two other injured were not yet identified. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Man shot dead in Dasht

Some unidentified armed men shot dead a man near National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Monday. According to Levies sources, Muhammad Azam was gunned down by some unknown armed assailants near National Highway. The attackers fled from the scene after the incident.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Levies force registered a case and started investigation.