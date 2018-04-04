Share:

Rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court has postponed till May 2 the hearing against former president and military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the murder case of former PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto on Monday after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigators sought more time from court for submitting details about assets of the accused.

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan took up the BB assassination case during which Inspector Azmat Khan of FIA appeared before court and pleaded the judge to give him more time for submitting the details about assets of former president (retd) Pervez Musharraf. The judge accepted the plea and put off hearing of the case till May 2, 2018.

BB was killed in a gun-and-bomb attack at Liaquat Bagh as she left the venue after addressing a public gathering in connection to her election camapaign.

A case was registered with Police Station City while the law enforcement agencies held five Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan suspects including Rafaqat Hussain, Husnain Gull, Sher Zaman, Aitzaz Shah and Abdul Rashid in connection with the murder.

Later on, ATC No 1 Special Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan cleared them of all charges in the murder trial and ordered their release.

However, Punjab Home Department had ordered jail authorities to not release the accused in order to maintain law and order situation in country. In the same case, two police officers Syed Saud Aziz (retd) and SSP Khurram Shehzad were awarded ten years imprisonment which was later suspended by Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench.