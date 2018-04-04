Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued notices to Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, attorney general and other respondents in a writ petition challenging his appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and issued notices to the respondents directing them to submit their reply in this matter.

Later, the court deferred hearing for two weeks for further proceedings.

Advocate Shahzad Siddique Alvi filed the petition through his counsels Sajeel Shehryar Swati and Chaudhary Hasan Murtaza and cited federation of Pakistan through secretary Cabinet Division and secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, prime minister through his principal secretary and Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as respondents.

In the petition, the petitioner sought the high court to set aside the appointment of Siddiqui for being “ultra vires of the law, Constitution and policies” and direct the government to withdraw the “impugned order”.

The petitioner stated in his petition that Ali Jahangir was arbitrarily appointed firstly as special assistant to the prime minister with the status of minister for state, and secondly, as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States of America.

He adopted that these appointments were made in sheer violation of applicable law, rules and settled principles.

Therefore, he added, that the same were highly non-transparent, illegal, in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan and successive judgments of the superior courts of the country.

According to the petitioner, Ali Jahangir being son of Jahangir Siddiqui, was part of JS Groups and had been nominated in number of criminal investigations and a number of his group companies were subjected to the criminal investigations.

Petitioner maintained that Ali’s appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to US had also been made in grave violation of the law, policies and procedure.

“The manner of appointment was whimsical, non-transparent, thoughtless and passed in the style of ‘medieval governance driven by sublime non-sense at public expense.’

“For the reasons detailed herein below, it is evident that the appointment of Respondent No 3 (Ali Jahangir) as Pakistan’s ambassador to US is liable to be struck down having been made in an illegal, unlawful and arbitrary manner, therefore, the same is not sustainable,” said the petition.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to declare the appointment of Ali Jahangir as Pakistan’s ambassador to US had been made without lawful authority, in violation of law, equity, justice, fairness and public policy, and set aside the appointment.

He requested the court to declare the Rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973 as ultra vires of the Article 99 of the Constitution. Therefore, the same was void ab initio and of no legal effect.

Petitioner also prayed to the court to direct the respondents to show under what authority of law, Ali was appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to US and direct the respondents to show under what authority, he was appointed as special assistant to the prime minister.

The petitioner further prayed to the court to direct secretary foreign affairs and prime minister to appoint a person as Pakistan’s ambassador to US who was known for his experience, achievements and eminence in the arena of diplomacy in the best interest of the nation.