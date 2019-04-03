Share:

ISLAMABAD - All the Pakistani players bowed out of the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Serena Hotels International Squash Tournament, with only exception of Tayyab Aslam, who made it to the quarterfinals of the event here on Monday.

Seasoned campaigner Farhan Mehboob was up against Egyptian Mazen Gama. Farhan was enjoying comfortable 2-0 lead, but like witnessed so many times in the past, he simply lost the concentration and gifted the match. Same happened against Mazen, as the first game started at very high tempo and both the players were involved in long rallies and kept each other under enormous pressure. It could have gone either way, but Farhan controlled the nerves and took the first game 12-10. The second game started with an electrifying pace and both players fought for each and every point, before Farhan once again prevailing and taking the game 13-11.

But after playing so well and reaching almost at the brink, Farhan let his opponent off the hook. Mazen never required any second invitation and took full advantage from the Farhan’s weaknesses to take the third game 11-2 while he won the fourth game 11-4 and after surviving some anxious moments in the fifth and decisive game, he took it 11-9, thus won the marathon encounter in 52 minutes.

In other matches of the day, lone Pakistani left in the hunt was Tayyab Aslam, who overpowered Spanish Carlos Cornes Ribadas 3-0 in 50 minutes, winning the match 11-4, 11-5 and 12-10. Top seed Scottish Greg Loban beat Hong Kong’s Henry Leung 3-0 in 32 minutes. Loban took first game 11-9, won the second 11-4 and third 11-6. Egyptian Mohamed Elshirbini beat compatriot Shehab Essam 3-0 in 33 minutes, winning the encounter 11-8, 11-5, 11-6.

Egyptian Mostafa Asal beat Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong 3-0 in just 19 minutes, 11-7, 11-6 and 11-4, while Egyptian Karim Ali Fathi beat Pakistan’s Asim Khan 3-1 in 51 minutes, winning 11-5, 8-11, 11-4 and 11-9. Egyptian Youssef Soliman beat Czech Martin Svec 3-0 in 23 minutes, winning 11-3, 11-6 and 11-8 and Egyptian Mohamed Reda beat Hong Kong’s Tsz Kwan Lau 3-0 in 27 minutes, winning 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7.

It was time and again reported by this scribe that the federation must appoint a full-time reputed coach, but no heed was paid and the PSF was contented with ordinary performances in the non-ranking or junior level tournaments. If Pakistani players can’t win against such low-ranked international players at home, how can they even think about doing well in the PSA events abroad?

Had the federation paid heed towards appointing quality coaches and hired someone like Jamshed Gul, who is a proven staff, the things could have been much different. In $10,000 Squash Tournament for Women, Pakistani players produced mixed results, as international players dominated on day two matches at Mushaf Squash Complex. Egyptian Farida Mohamed thrashed Pakistan’s Nimra Aqeel 3-0 in just 10 minutes. Farida won the first game 11-1, second 11-1 and third 11-1.

Riffat Khan beat Noor Ul Ain Ejaz 3-0 in 17 minutes, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-4, Muqaddas Ashraf beat Noor ul Huda 3-0 in 18 minutes, winning the encounter 11-7, 11-5 and 11-8, Egyptian Sana Ibrahim beat compatriot Farah Momen 3-1 in 29 minutes, winning 11-8, 11-9, 3-11 and 11-5, Amna Fayyaz stunned former Pakistan No 1 Sammer Anjum 3-1 in 22 minutes. Amna won 11-5, 5-11, 11-8 and 11-7.

Jihun Lee (Kor) beat Arezou Mousavi (Iri) 3-0 in 10 minutes, 11-1, 11-2 retired, Cindy Merlo (Sui) beat Yura Choe (Kor) 3-1 in 30 minutes, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7 and 11-2 and Madina Zafar beat Rushna Mehboob 3-2 in 30 minutes, winning 5-11, 10-12, 11-3, 11-6 and 11-4.