Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has regretted that the world community is keeping mum over the growing plight of the Kashmiri people.

He was addressing a function at the Institute of Policy Study on "Pakistan-India Relations and acceleration of freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister paid tribute to the people of Occupied Kashmir who are continuing their freedom struggle despite the raging Indian violence and atrocities.

He said Pakistan gave a befitting response when India resorted to aggression in the wake of Pulwama incident.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the need for national consensus on issue of security and said it was under this spirit that he wrote letters to parliamentary leaders of different political parties and personally contacted the leaders of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League.

He said though the response of the opposition parties on these issues was not negative but they hesitated to act promptly on such issues of national importance.

The FM said that incumbent government took several revolutionary initiatives, including health and education for development of Balochistan.

He said the foreign office raised strongest voice on all issues including the occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan fully supports Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in the best interest of the region.

Expressing her views, Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik, said draconian laws are prevailing in the held valley. She said hospitals are being bombed and babies are dying due to shortage of vaccines.

Mishal Malik said human rights abuses are being carried out on daily basis in the Occupied Kashmir. She said global pressure is required to be excreted on India to put an end to the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiri people.