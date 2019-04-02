Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered to formulate a five-member commission for determining the facts and age of two girls belonging to Ghotki, who were allegedly converted to Islam by force.

The commission will consist of Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shirin Mazari, Religious Scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, Chairperson of National Commission of Women, Khawar Mumtaz, I.A. Rehman and Dr Mehdi Hassan.

During the course of proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed anger over the absence of inquiry report by the quarter concerned.

He said that we should learn lesson from the New Zealand incident about the minority’s rights and the impression of insecurity to the minorities of the country was not a good omen.

The applicant submitted the medical report of PIMS hospital regarding the puberty age of both sisters.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till April 11.