ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau has authorised the filing of six corruption references against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Chief Executive Officer Omni Group of Companies, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former Secretary Special Initiative, Department of Sindh and others.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting and said it was a yearlong policy of NAB to share details of the EBM with the people. The aim of policy was not to hurt anybody and media is requested to kindly avoid speculations in this regard.

According to details, the EBM authorised filing of first corruption reference against Iftikhar Rahim Khan, former secretary Workers Welfare Fund and others owing to their alleged involvement in embezzlement of public money causing Rs466 million loss to national exchequer. The EBM authorised filing of second corruption reference against Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, former Director Urban Planning, Capital Development Authority and others. They have been accused of allotting 4.5 acres land to Shuttle Bus Service at Diplomatic Enclosure, causing Rs408.32 million loss to the national exchequer.

The EBM authorised to file their corruption reference against Muhammad Hussain Syed, former administrator KMC and others. They have been allegedly accused of illegally allotting welfare plot, inflicting heavy loss to national exchequer.

The EBM approved filing of fourth corruption reference against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Chief Executive Officer, Omni Group of Companies and others for their alleged involvement in fake accounts case and allegedly regularising 7 acres state land, which inflicted Rs1.422 billion loss to national exchequer.

The EBM gave approval of filing fifth corruption reference against Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former Secretary Special Initiative, Department of Sindh and others. They have been allegedly accused of awarding water supply Schemes contract to choice persons. Their illegal act inflicted Rs29.25 million loss to national exchequer.

Similarly, the EBM authorised filing of corruption reference against Ali Gohar Dahri and others for making illegal recruitments by abusing their authority. This inflicted Rs74.85 million losses to national exchequer.

On the other hand, former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani appeared before NAB Combined Investigation Team and recorded his statement in fake bank accounts case and handed over a questionnaire.

After the appearance and said he was handed over a questionnaire “similar to examination paper given in schools.” He said PPP is a public party and we have always spoken about upholding democratic norms in the country.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is hope for the country as youths are with him and people of the country have high expectations with him.

The NAB CIT has already investigated former president Asif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the same case since the case was transferred to Rawalpindi from Karachi.