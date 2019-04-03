Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three sons of the soil laid their lives in the line of duty as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Rakhchakri, Rawalakot sector along the Line of Control (LOC) on Monday night, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

Those martyred include Subedar Muhammad Riaz, resident of Jhang; Lance Havaldar Aziz Ullah from Noshero Feroz (Sindh) and Sepoy Shahid Mansib from Abbottabad while another soldier got injured due to the Indian firing . All the three embraced Shahadat due to unprovoked firing by the Indian army as the enemy forces targeted Pakistani positions in the Rawalakot Sector According to ISPR, seven Indian soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in retaliatory fire by Pakistan Army. Several Indian military posts were also destroyed in the befitting response by Pakistani security forces to unprovoked Indian firing . The statement added Indian troops resorted to firing at civilian population in Khuiratta sector of the Line of Control resulting in 18 years old young Pakistani citizen was martyred and three women sustained injuries.

It is to mention here that a day earlier, an elderly villager was killed while two women and three young boys were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in unrelenting ceasefire violations by Indian troops across the LoC.