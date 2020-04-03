Share:

A total of 1,073 coronavirus patients can be treated at the quarantine centre in Attock, confirmed PM’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfi Bukhari.

In a tweet on Friday, he said that he visited the centre and reviewed the facilities and operation there.

“I’ll be working along with the local government to build capacity and improve these facilities at the centre,” Bukhari assured. He also lauded the efforts of the district commissioner and other teams for “efficient use of available resources”.

Quarantine centres and hospitals are being built in multiple parts of the country after the number of COVID-19 cases increased here. Pakistan has reported more than 2,400 cases so far.