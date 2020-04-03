Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday has recommended the United Nations (UN) to restructure loans for developing countries.

The foreign minister said he has apprised the secretary general of India’s nefarious plans in occupied Kashmir. New Delhi’s steps are against the UN resolutions and international laws, he stressed.

On the other hand, Pakistan and UAE have agreed on close coordination to effectively contain the coronavirus outbreak and share best practices in this regard.

This consensus was reached during a telephonic conversation between Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Thanking the UAE for timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from Dubai Airport, the Foreign Minister lauded the measures adopted by the UAE authorities to curtail the spread of the virus.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi highlighted call by Prime Minister Imran Khan for debt relief and restructuring to create fiscal space needed to save human lives and shore up economies.

The UAE Foreign Minister extended his condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan and said concrete steps would be required globally to mitigate the impact of this pandemic on the economies.