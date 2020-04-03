Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed the confidence that war against Coronavirus cannot be won without the support of paramedical staff, including doctors and nurses.

In his video message about the pandemic on Thursday, he said the nation salutes and greets the services being rendered by armed forces, law enforcement agencies and police officers during this critical situation.

Appreciating the role of philanthropists in current situation, the foreign minister said the philanthropists played crucial role in every disaster, including floods and earthquakes, and never disappointed the nation.

He urged the philanthropists to contribute through donation and support the government in steering the country out of prevailing testing time. The Foreign Minister asked the nation to adopt all precautionary measures, including social distancing, to prevent spread of the pandemic.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also appreciated the role and support of media in creating awareness among the general public about precautionary measures about Coronavirus, and said this cooperation will be further needed to move forward.