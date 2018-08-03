Share:

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 36 Pakistanis deported from Turkey and Greece upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here Thursday. Mufakhar Adeel, the FIA divisional deputy director, said sthat some human traffickers had sent accused Pakistanis illegally to Turkey and Greece after getting big amounts from them. The Greek and Turkish Security officials had arrested them and later deported to Pakistan. He added that FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases. He said that further investigations were underway.–Staff Reporter