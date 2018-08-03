Share:

Karachi - Police got a school retrieved from local land grabbers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Thursday. Main accused was nailed while a hunt for his two accomplices was under way, police said.

Government Ali Muhammad Iqbal School Headmaster Tariq Javaid reported to the police that he had been heading the institute since 2008. Suba Khan, his accomplices including Sajid and Riaz, stormed the school, ousted the children and locked the main gate, he said. However, the headmaster said that he resumed the classes outside the school. Police rushed to the site and helped them get children back to the school after arresting Suba while accomplices ran away. Taking notice after the issue came to spotlight, Sindh IGP Amjed Javaid Salimi asked DIG East to hold an inquiry.