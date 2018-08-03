Share:

While a teacher is appointed for teaching, their qualities are ignored , and it depends on the command of the principle to prefer whatever subject for the teacher. A teacher who have done his/her master in biology surely can not teach math properly than a master math teacher. Most of the time the teachers are told to change their subjects annually.

Because it’s their concept that regularly teaching the similar subject will make them bore. But actually it effects the student alot. Since a well-experience teacher in a subject can make the student understand and convince better than anyone else. I just want to request the HEC to have visits and investigations to over all governmental schools of Balochistan where is no any restrictions at all.

SAKEENA LB,

kech, July 13.