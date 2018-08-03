Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Ch Asim Nazir, independent MNA-elect from Faisalabad NA-101 constituency, has joined the PTI due to efforts made by Ch Ashfaq, PTI central vice president and a defeated PTI ticket-holder from Toba NA-112.

Ch Asim Nazir is the son-in-law of Ch Ashfaq and son of late former MNA and former chairman of Faisalabad District Council (also the owner of countrywide transport company Kohistan) Ch Nazir Ahmed. He is a younger brother of current Faisalabad District Council chairman Ch Zahid Nazir. Ch Ashfaq told The Nation that Ch Asim Nazir met PTI chief Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen where ex-Punjab governor Ch Sarwar, he (Ch Ashfaq) and MPA-elect from Faisalabad Haji Ajmal Cheema, who had recently joined PTI, were also present.

Asim Nazir is the only MNA-elect who has made a record by obtaining highest number of votes [147,812] in the whole Faisalabad division and also set another record by winning the seat with highest margin of 67,237 votes in Faisalabad division. He has consecutively won his NA seat in four elections of 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2018.