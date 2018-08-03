Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed an illegal drug treatment centre after evacuating 10 inmates, who were kept in a mini domestic jail.

According to details, the Ferozewala police have registered an FIR, and arrested two ‘caretakers’ Malik Rafique and Fauzia Naseem, while administrator is on the run. The unnamed centre was being run under the banner of the Roshan Mustaqbil Organisation of a fake doctor Ghulam Kazim.

The district administration, health authorities and police, under the supervision of the PHC, conducted a raid on a house, where 10 drug addicts were locked in jail-like conditions. The inmates were being subjected to severe torture and kept in sub-human conditions, and were suffering from different ailments. They were evacuated to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Ferozewala, where they would be screened prior to their handing over to the families.