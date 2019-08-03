Share:

MULTAN-Deputy Managing Director of Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation Abdul Qadeer Shami has said that all issues relating to Journalist Colony Multan have been settled and the foundation will soon pay Rs53.9 million to the Multan Development Authority.

Talking to media after meeting with MDA officials and Multan Press Club president Shakil Anjum here on Friday, he said that the decision had been made to keep the transfer of plots open while the fees for plot transfer and membership had also been fixed. “The transfer fee will be Rs10,000 and membership Rs100,000,” he declared. He said that no transfer or membership fee would be charged from the widow or children of deceased journalist.

Additional Director General of MDA Muhammad Anwar Chaudhry said that the development work in the colony had been completed while the testing of Sui Gas lines was underway. He added that electricity polls and transformers had also been installed in the colony while a water turbine for water supply had also been installed. He said that plantation was underway in the journalist colony and soon it would be a beautiful residential area of Multan.