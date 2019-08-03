Share:

Birmingham - Rory Burns’ maiden Test century led a determined England batting effort on the second day of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston. The left-handed opener, playing his eighth match, battled through an attritional day for 125 not out.

Surrey opening batsman Burns spent 36 balls in the ‘nervous 90s’ and for more than half an hour could not get beyond 92. But the 28-year-old left-hander eventually got to three figures for the first time in eight Tests with a quick single against Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, having then faced 224 balls including 14 fours. After a third umpire review confirmed Burns had made his ground, he was able to soak up the applause of a packed and sun-drenched crowd, with England then 205-4 in reply to Australia’s first-innings 284.

England still had plenty of work to do to get back on level terms but this was a vast improvement on its first-innings 85 all out in a Test win over Ireland at Lord’s last week. Surrey opener Burns was 82 not out and fellow Ashes debutant Joe Denly nine not out at stumps, with Root the only batsman dismissed in a session that yielded 99 runs in 27 overs.

Australia’s total had been built on a superb 144 from Steve Smith in the former captain’s first Test match since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The tourist was struggling at 122-8 before its last two wickets more than doubled its score. England was 10-0, with left-hander Burns four not out and Surrey team-mate Jason Roy six not out, when play resumed Friday in slightly overcast conditions.

Roy made a blistering 85 in eventual champion England’s World Cup semifinal win over Australia at Edgbaston last month. But in just his second Test, he never looked comfortable against Australia’s fast bowlers and, on 10, he edged a good length ball from James Pattinson low to Smith at second slip, with England then 22-1. Root had returned to number three from four in a bid to lead from the front.

But the star batsman was almost bowled leaving off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s first ball, a sharply turning delivery that just missed the stumps. Root had an even bigger slice of luck on nine when he was given out caught behind off Pattinson only for his review to reveal the ball had hit the off stump without dislodging a bail.

Meanwhile Burns patiently bided his time and picked off anything loose, such as an over-pitched ball from Pat Cummins that he on-drove for four. England was 71-1 at lunch, with Burns 41 not out and Root unbeaten on 11. Burns went to fifty in 110 balls when he hit Lyon for the seventh four of his innings. Root then had another moment of good fortune when given out lbw to recalled paceman Peter Siddle on 14. But in a match already full of overturned decisions, his immediate review revealed an inside edge.

Root cashed in by driving Lyon for four and leg-glancing Cummins for another boundary as he too completed a 110-ball fifty. But, frustratingly for a batsman whose conversion rate of fifties to hundreds is relatively poor — 42 to 16 — he fell soon afterwards when he chipped a ball Siddle held back, the bowler taking a fine one-handed catch, to end a second-wicket partnership of 132.

Australia’s pacemen allowed Burns to settle by repeatedly bowling around the wicket and so feeding him runs on the legside. By the time they bowled over the wicket at him, he was well set with Burns — whose highest Test score is the 84 he made against the West Indies in Bridgetown in January — cutting Lyon for four. Stokes was unbeaten on 38 and Burns on 125 at stumps.

Scorecard

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS: 284

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS:

(Overnight Score: 10-0)

R Burns not out 125

J Roy c Smith b Pattinson 10

J Root c & b Siddle 57

J Denly lbw b Pattinson 18

J Buttler c Bancroft b Cummins 5

B Stokes not out 38

EXTRAS: (b 5, lb 7, w 2) 14

TOTAL: (4 wkts, 90 overs) 267

FOW: 1-22, 2-154, 3-189, 4-194.

BOWLING: PJ Cummins 21-6-65-1, JL Pattinson 17-2-54-2, PM Siddle 21-5-43-1, NM Lyon 28-4-79-0, MS Wade 1-0-7-0, TM Head 2-1-7-0.

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: Joel Wilson, Aleem Dar

TV UMPIRE: Chris Gaffaney

MATCH REFEREE: Ranjan Madugalle