Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested an Indian national from Gujranwala who had been living in the city on a fake passport and documents for the last 10 years.

According to FIA, Panjam Tiwari, a resident of Banaras met Kamran a resident of Gujranwala in Dubai in 2009. After some time Tiwari with Kamran’s help came to Pakistan.

Deputy Director FIA Amir Nawaz told the media, Tiwari forged documents, including a computerized national identity card (CNIC) through his friend, changed his name to Bilal and married a Pakistani woman.

Nawaz added a case has been registered against Tiwari, as well as five others including Kamran for helping him.