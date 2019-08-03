Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday has urged the United States and world powers to persuade India to start mediation talks on Kashmir dispute .

Talking to a private news channel, he said contrary to the past, the United States and India presently have very good relationship and if Washington wants, it can use its influence over New Delhi for resolution of Kashmir dispute .

The Foreign Minister said resolution of Kashmir issue is must for peace and stability in the region.

He said Kashmir issue has become a flashpoint due to the Indian attitude.

To a question about Afghan peace process, he said Pakistan has convinced the United States to start negotiation with the Afghan Taliban as the Afghan issue has no military solution.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Afghan Taliban, the Foreign Minister said a time frame about it could not be given at the moment, but the meeting would be held soon.

He said efforts are being made to pursue the Afghan Taliban to join the Afghan peace talks.