Share:

The government of France has agreed to provide more than fifty million Euros for the rehabilitation of two hydro power stations in Chitral and Dargai areas of Malakand division.

According to WAPDA sources, a Memorandum of Understanding has already been signed for this purpose.

The generation capacity of Chitral hydel power station will increase from one to five megawatt and Dargai power station from twenty to twenty-two megawatt after the upgradation of these power houses.

It will also help to meet energy needs of Malakand Division.

The project will upgrade the obsolete and vulnerable machinery with the state-of-the art-technology, enhance the capacity of the existing Power Stations of Dargai and Chitral, thus enhancing generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity keeping in view the future requirements of the region.