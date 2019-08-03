Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman Friday said that the rain caused destruction throughout Sindh and the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah should come to Assembly and tell who was responsible for destruction.

“The Local Bodies Department has proved its failure during the rain. In recent rains, Hyderabad was affected the most. Hyderabad should be declared disaster zone,” he said while talking to media at Sindh Assembly after submitting an adjournment motion against ‘miserable’ condition of City of Lights after the rains.

Zaman said that due to incapability of K-Electric, the city had faced deaths during the rains and the Sindh Government did not show its performance, but it created new examples of corruption and high-handedness. “There is not a single department of Sindh Government which is going in right direction. Sindh province is going backward instead of making progress.”

It seems there are no signs of a government exist in Sindh. People are fed up with the provincial government and they want political change in Sindh,” the PTI leader added.

He was of the view that Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi’s cleanliness campaign in Karachi was highly praiseworthy. The campaign to plant trees will also be initiated after cleanliness drive. Sherzaman also congratulated Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on his success in no-trust vote in Senate and stated that Sanjrani succeeded due to his exemplary character in the Senate.

He stated that the success of Sanjrani is the success of right and truth, which has shocked the opposition. “Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar’s father-aaving Campaign is experiencing continuous failure.

I condemn the words of Hasil Bizenjo against Pak Army a day ago. Pak Army is defending the country on every front,” he added.