LAHORE : Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan said on Friday Elite duty will be considered field duty and process of promotions of Elite officials will be started at the earliest according to seniority and merit. He said the decision has been taken to make sure that Elite officials perform their duties with more hard work and commitment. He said that Elite Force is a specialised and well-trained force of Punjab Police and every soldier of this force has the ability to complete all kinds of operations. He said this force should be used only in high profile security operations rather than protocol duties so that they can play their role in purging the society of criminals and extremists. He said that if elite force is moving to another district for an operation, their food and stay will be the responsibility of the DPO concerned. He said that any DPO found guilty of carelessness in this regard will be held accountable. He said that Elite Force training is the best combination of professional, physical, mental and moral training. Due to the higher level of training, he said, Elite Force has thwarted plans of anti-social elements and terrorists. He said that expert trainers should be employed so that more competent and professional officials could be prepared for field. He expressed these view while addressing officers at a high level meeting at Elite Training Centre.