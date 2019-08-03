Share:

Lahore - Labour and Human Resource Secretary Sara Aslam visited Social Security Hospital of Faisalabad, a handout said on Friday. She inspected medical facilities being provided to the patients in different wards. She also inquired after patients.

The secretary lauded the performance of MS Dr Ejaz and issued directives to complete the new building of CCU immediately.

She announced anti-dengue ward will also be established in the hospital. Sara also visited labour colony containing 512 flats. She vowed to shift the colony to suitable place.