The football star previously stated that the Copa America tournament was "corrupt" and "fixed for Brazil", slamming the work of the referees.

Argentinian team captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) announced, adding that he also must pay a $50,000 fine to the organisation.

Messi expressed his anger after Argentina was defeated by Brazil 2-0 in the semi-final game of the tournament, saying there have been "serious and gross refereeing errors". Later, during the third place match with Chile, the player was shown a red card after a clash with Gary Medel.

"We don't have to be part of this corruption", the Argentinian said. "They have shown us a lack of respect throughout this tournament".

Due to the ban, Messi will miss friendlies against Chile, Mexico, and Germany in September and October. He will also be banned from the first 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match.