Islamabad - US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to an ISPR statement, the call was in continuation of the ongoing discussions and efforts for success of the peace process in Afghanistan.

Both the leaders shared the steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals. Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s whole-hearted support to the process and expressed hope that others would follow in the same vein.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan will play its role to enhance all efforts for peace towards fullest potential.

US URGES ISLAMABAD, KABUL NOT TO USE LANDS AGAINST EACH OTHER

The United States yesterday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan not to use their lands against each other.

US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad said that valid assurance would have to be made to ensure lasting peace efforts in the region.

Zalmay visited Islamabad on August 1 and 2 and held discussions with Pakistani leadership on developments in the Afghan peace process, said a US embassy statement.

In his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad outlined the positive momentum in the Afghan peace process and next steps.

“They also discussed the role Pakistan has played in support of the process and additional positive steps Pakistan can take,” said the US embassy statement.

As Ambassador Khalilzad discussed in Afghanistan and Pakistan, “consolidating peace will require reliable assurances from Afghanistan and Pakistan that neither side's territory is used to threaten the other. Such assurances on top of an intra-Afghan comprehensive peace agreement will allow for increased regional economic integration, connectivity, and development,” it said.