LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the Sehat Insaf Card programme for Faisalabad and Chiniot at a ceremony at the Punjab Medical University in Faisalabad.

On this occasion, he distributed Sehat Insaf Cards to deserving people. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that approximately seven million families and 35 million people will benefit from Sehat Insaf Cards. “About 30 percent of the Punjab population will be given health cover and 22 percent of the Faisalabad population and 23 percent of the Chiniot population will get free treatment facilities through this programme,” he said. He said that disfranchised segments of the society deserve special attention of the government, which is responsible for providing best treatment facilities to them. He said the government has launched the Sehat Insaf Card programme in the province and “I am thankful to Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to serve the indigent strata.”

Buzdar said the Sehat Insaf Card is a wonderful initiative, which has been launched by the prime minister himself and added that the PTI government is working with full dedication and commitment for welfare of the impecunious strata. “Shelter home is another unique project for people by the PTI government,” he said. He said that quality healthcare will be provided free of cost to every card holder and his family at private hospitals. Maximum limit of health card is Rs720,000, which can be increased in case of need and the government will bear expenses for transportation of health card holders to hospitals, he said. He said that treatment facility for eight diseases and accidents will be provided free of cost through this card. He said that free follow-up facility will be provided besides provision of medical consultation on the health of mother and child, surgery and emergencies without any cost.

The chief minister said that Rs152 billion will be spent on 500 development schemes in Faisalabad division. “It is our commitment that every city will be made the best in every respect,” he said.

He said that eastern waste water treatment plant will be constructed in Faisalabad with an amount of Rs19.33 billion. This plant would be helpful in saving land from water logging, irrigating some land and providing clean drinking water to people, he said. He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate will be set up under the Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

“Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate is the only CPEC project in Punjab where more than 150 Chinese companies will invest. The PTI has come into power with the commitment of public service and it is doing its best to achieve this goal,” he said.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that past governments invested in buildings and bridges but the incumbent government is investing in human beings and this investment will make the country strong. She said that Sehat Insaf Cards are being issued to 411,000 families in Faisalabad and 88,000 families in Chiniot. Specialised Health Secretary Momin Agha said that Rs720,000 are being given for treatment through this card and added that this programme has been launched in 21 districts.

“Around 35 million deserving people will be issued Sehat Insaf Cards by the end of this year. The Punjab government is building nine new hospitals while emergencies of 13 hospitals are being upgraded during the current year,” he added.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the latest ICU in DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad. Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ch Zaheer-ud-Din, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Ajmal Cheema, federal Parliamentary Secretary Farrukh Habib, members of the parliament from Faisalabad and Chiniot, Specialised Health and Medical Education secretary and others were present on the occasion.

