LAHORE : Ruling out possibility of using religion as a political weapon, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to continue struggle for human, political and economic rights of the masses.

Chairing PPP Punjab Executive Committee meeting at Bilawal House on Friday, he urged office-bearers to highlight local issues and raise a strong voice for protecting rights of the common man.

PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ch Manzoor Ahmed, Ch Aslam Gill, Azizur Rehman Chan and other office-bearers attended the meeting that discussed prevailing political situation and party matters.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the selected government was unaware about miseries of the masses due to increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari increased salaries and pension by 170 per cent to enable people to cope with inflation.

“After the Prime Minister, Chairman Senate is also selected”, he said, adding, everybody saw theft in Senate in broad day light.

“Everybody saw 64 Senators supporting the resolution. The number decreased to 50 in secret balloting”, he said, adding, it was a big joke with democracy.

He said that salaries of Army troops were increased by 200 per cent during the PPP regime.

He said that the selected rulers could be defeated by waging a war for the economic rights of the masses.