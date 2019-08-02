Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The Bahawalpur Divisional administration is going to launch sightseeing Double Decker Bus Service for tourists and a huge amount of Rs300 million has been allocated for the project to be kicked off soon.

Sharing details of the project, Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Nayyer Iqbal told the media that the project aims at promoting tourism, providing opportunity to local as well as foreign tourists to explore rich culture and heritage of Bahawalpur, adding that the project would also help generate employment opportunities for locals.

The commissioner expressed his hope that more than 3 million local as well international tourists would visit Bahawalpur region once different on-going projects launched to develop infrastructure, completed.

Nayyer Iqbal informed that initially the bus would run between Bahawalpur city and Lal Sohanra National Park, adding that later it would be extended to Drawer Fort, which is being renovated. “Bahawalpur possesses huge tourism potential because of its historic background, palaces, forts and other places cultural significant,” he pointed out, adding that modern terminal would be constructed for the Double Decker bus service along waiting rooms, tuck-shops, ticket centres parking area and other necessary facilities of international standards.

On the other hand, the Regional Transport Authority has decided that special person will be given 50 percent concession in fare of transport and free travel facility on special occasions like Eid etc. The RTA also decided to construct special ramps and provide wheel-chair facility at bus and van stands in Bahawalpur district.