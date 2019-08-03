Share:

Karachi - Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid on Friday claimed that former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has rescued his ‘baby’ Sadiq Sanjrani from opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Addressing the media persons in Karachi, Sheikh Rashid said “I had predicted failure of no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani ten days ago.”

Meanwhile, the minister announced to increase in charges of freight trains by 20 percent from August 10.

He further said that he will tender his resignation to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instead of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, the minister misspelled name of Sadiq Sanjrani on his message at Twitter. He also forgot the year of Constitution and mentioned 1972 instead of 1973. He repeated his claim that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term.

Later, talking to a private TV channel, Sheikh Rashid said the government was effectively holding accountability against corrupt people to eradicate corruption and money laundering.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted no compromise policy on corruption to recover looted national wealth from the plunderers, which would pave the way for stabilising the economy, he said.

The minister said the leadership of both PPP and PML-N were involved in massive corruption that was why their bigwigs were confining in jails on corruption charges.

He said there were differences between Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, adding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted his daughter in the politics but not his brother.

Replying to a question, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had no active role in the country’s politics and claimed that Maulana would not hold long march toward Islamabad in October.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card to get sympathies of the people, but he would fail in his designs.

Sheikh Rashid assured that the government of Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure as it was working for development and welfare of the people and country.

Replying to another question, he said hectic efforts were being made to make railway department profitable, adding many corrupt officers had been dismissed from the service.