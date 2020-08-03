Share:

A man who supposedly exposed a minor local assistance to fierce ambush and electric stuns here in the city's Samina Sadaat town has been captured, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's central individual on Digital Media, Azhar Mashwani, said on Sunday.

The advancement came after Buzdar noted with concern a viral online networking video specifying the torment she bore. As indicated by the inscription shared close by the clasp, "despot landowner Mian Kaleem Hafeez Qureshi in Samina Sadaat mercilessly tormented a blameless young lady working in the house".

"Aside from constantly hitting the young lady with sticks, she was additionally exposed to electric stuns. Her lone 'wrongdoing' was that she lost Rs30," the inscription included.

Buzdar had looked for a report from the D G Khan local cop. The main priest had requested that the offender be promptly captured.

He additionally trained the locale chief to have the minor young lady rewarded at a

clinical office.

Mashwani, in an update about the case, said the little youngster's folks didn't wish to enroll a first data report (FIR) over the issue after which the D G Khan police turned into a complainant for the situation.

As indicated by the FIR, the minor young lady is six to seven years of age. The case has been enlisted under Section 328-A (mercilessness to an offspring) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Under the law, the blamed, whenever saw as liable, will be exposed to detainment of as long as three years and a fine of up to Rs.50,000.