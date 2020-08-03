Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the whole nation is glad for its fighters sent at the Line of Control (LoC) and saluted their valiance.

He offered the comments while addressing the media at the LoC alongside Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf as the nation denotes the principal commemoration of the Indian disavowal of the uncommon status of involved Kashmir.

He had included that the individuals of Kashmir will proceed with their battle until they get their entitlement to self-assurance.

Prior, while withdrawing for the visit to LoC, Qureshi in a video message had said that Pakistan remains with Kashmiris. "Blameless Kashmiris are focused by Indian powers each day at the LoC as New Delhi continues disregarding the truce settlement between the two nations," he said.

Qureshi, Khattak and Yusuf will brief the media about the Indian infringement on LoC, focusing on non military personnel towns and populace. The unfamiliar pastor will likewise visit Muzaffarabad where he will meet the political administration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.