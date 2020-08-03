Share:

PML-N focal pioneer Ahsan Iqbal has said Srinagar can't be reached by making it internet based life pattern and government should make down to earth strides in such manner.

Conversing with media men here he said government should call Islamic Summit Conference (ISC) forthwith adjacent to bringing Kashmir issue up in UN Security Council once more.

One year has been slipped by since India had involved Kashmir unlawfully, he said including it is our interest that crucial privileges of Kashmiris be reestablished in that.

He asserted Pakistan government helped India in being chosen unopposed as individual from Security Council. Had the administration been dynamic for the privileges of Occupied Kashmir at the extent government is dynamic for privileges of Kulbhushan, it would have been freed up until this point.

He held government proclaimed unique statute for Kulbhushan. For what reason did the administration feel its need.