Share:

Pakistani experts on Monday have renamed its significant Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway in government capital Islamabad to communicate solidarity with the individuals of involved Kashmir in front of Youm-e-Istehsal.

As indicated by media reports all the bearing sheets on Dhokari Chowk, Faizabad, Zero Point, Golra Chowk and Express Highway have likewise been changed to supplant Kashmir Highway with Srinagar Highway name.

The interstate will be authoritatively initiated on August 5

The choice was taken to watch first commemoration of Indian government rejecting extraordinary status of the involved Kashmir.

Prior, unfamiliar pastor Shah Mahmood Qureshi had reported to watch 'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' (Day of Exploitation in involved Kashmir) on August 5 (Wednesday).

While holding question and answer session, the unfamiliar priest said that sparkling India has been transformed into consuming India.

A year ago, Modi government propelled segment politically-sanctioned racial segregation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and isolated the locale into three sections, he included.

FM Qureshi declared that Kashmiri individuals are confronting massive troubles, agony and abuse under the proceeded with military attack throughout the previous one year. We are going to change the name of Kashmir Highway with Srinagar Highway, he told.