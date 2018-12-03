Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab felicitated senior journalist G.M. Jamali and Rana Azeem on their successful election as President and Secretary General of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) respectively.

The Advisor said that the journalist community has rendered plentiful sacrifices for the progress and strengthening of democracy in the country, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He also congratulated the other office bearers of the PFUJ on their success in the election. He said the Pakistan People’s Party always believed in the freedom of press.