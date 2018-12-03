Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Egypt’s Karim Abdel Gawad and women’s top seed Egyptian Yathreb Adel annexed Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship 2018 and Serena Hotels – Pakistan Open Women’s Squash Championship 2018 trophies at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club Karachi.

In the men’s final, Gawad thrashed former world junior squash champion Peurian Diego Elias in straight games. Gawad dominated the match right from the word go and took the first game 11-4 in just 11 minutes. Diego was looking not only nervous and under huge pressure, as it was unbelievable for the youngster that he would be outclassed in such a way. In the second game, Gawad played superbly and took 7-0 lead and then after toying with his opponent, he won the game 11-2 in 10 minutes.

The real contest started in the third game, as after conceding two games so cheaply, all of a sudden, Diego settled down and controlled his nerves and emotions to put Gawad under pressure. Diego gradually started earning points, while Gawad was looking a bit tired and not moving as quickly as he was witnessed in the first two games. Diego could have sealed the fate of the game, had he kept same pressure. But after taking comfortable 7-3 lead, he just put the paddle off and Gawad never required any second invitation, as the maestro first leveled score at 7-7 and then won the game 11-8 in 17 minutes. Gawad earned trophy and $8,122 while Diego Elias got runner-up trophy and $5,130.

In all-Egyptian ladies final, top seed Yathreb Adel hammered compatriot second seed Nadine Shahin in straight games to grab the trophy. Both the finalists kept each other under huge pressure and didn’t allow each other to take lead, but after playing so well, Nadine allowed Yathreb too much respect, who took the game 11-5. The second game was also played on a high tempo, as both exhibited world class quash, but once again it was Yathreb, who controlled nerves and took the game 11-9. Yathreb had to face some resistance in the third game before winning it 11-8, thus registered title triumph in just 21 minutes. Yathreb was awarded championship trophy and $2,707 while Nadine received runner-up trophy and $1,710.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff, was the chief guest, while Crops Commander Karachi, former world squash champion Jahangir Khan and others were also present on the occasion.