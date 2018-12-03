Share:

BHUBANESWAR - The high voltage match between India and Belgium of the Men’s Hockey World Cup ended in a 2-2 draw at the iconic Kalinga stadium here in Odisha on Sunday evening.

Perhaps India should continue doing whatever they did at half-time of their big World Cup game on Sunday, which first turned the match on its head and then almost decisively in favour of the hosts, before Belgium came back to take home a point. At the end of 60 minutes in the Kalinga Stadium here, the Red Lions were more relieved of the two teams as they rallied and stopped the hosts from almost confirming a place in the quarterfinals.

India will next face Canada in their final Pool C match on December 8, while Belgium will play South Africa on the same day. It was a story of two halves. Unforced errors cut India into a sorry figure in the first two quarters as Belgium looked to have learnt from the close shave against Canada to stay calm, build and threaten. Not only did they threaten with three penalty corners in the first eight minutes, but also scored off the third.

A grounder from Alexander Hendrickx exposed PR Sreejesh’s weak right side as the sound of the board hushed the packed house. It stayed 1-0 at half-time. But India seemingly had some magic potion at half-time and came back roaring. Off their third penalty corner in the 39th minute, India called Varun on top of the D. He flicked and the ball hit the body of Arthur de Sloover standing at the goal-line. Umpire signalled stroke, and Harmanpreet Singh stepped up to beat Vincent Vanasch. 1-1.

The fourth quarter began on the same note. India attacking, Belgium defending. Kothajit Singh got the ball inside the 23 and made a telling overlapping run from the left. With the precision of a surgeon, he pushed the ball to Simranjeet Singh in front of the goal. 2-1 India. Crowd erupts.

It was Simranjeet’s third goal of the tournament in two matches. Just when the Red Lions looked tamed, with under five minutes on the clock and a kicking-back on in place of the goalkeeper. Simon Gougnard’s equaliser put a seal on the result. One point each to the two teams. The result opened up Pool C, but India, with a win and a draw, stay on top -- ahead of Belgium on goal difference. Both have four points.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Canada and South Africa played a 1-1 draw. It means all four teams remain in the fray to reach the knockouts. That’s too close for comfort.