LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West knows the private flight that she and Kanye West took to Japan on Monday (26.11.18) was ''unnecessary''.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and Kanye, 41 - who have kids North, five, Saint, two, and ten-month-old Chicago together - outraged fans when they decided to take a virtually-empty 747 plane to Tokyo.

An insider explained that the trip to Japan was taken for Kanye's own ''artistic'' reasons.

Speaking to People, the source shared: ''He feels very inspired and creative at the moment, so she wants to be supportive. ''She is aware of the 747 backlash - it wasn't her idea. And again, she is trying to be supportive of Kanye.'' Although Kim acknowledges that the extravagance was ''unnecessary'', she doesn't have any intention of saying sorry.

In fact, the brunette beauty - who has been married to Kanye since 2014 - ''doesn't expect other people to understand'' their lifestyle.

The source said: ''She realises it's seen as something unnecessary and extravagant, but she isn't making any excuses. They have a different lifestyle and she doesn't expect other people to understand.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star actually documented their luxurious journey to Tokyo on her Instagram account. In one of the videos she posted of their trip, Kim said: ''No big deal, just taking a private 747. This is how he does it now. Only 747s, private. I've never even heard of this, but whatever.''

In another of her videos, Kim admitted that flying on a private 747 was a ''pretty insane'' experience.

She said: ''So this is what a private 747 is like, you guys. I've never been on one before. Oh my god, there's bedrooms everywhere. No big deal. This is like endless.''