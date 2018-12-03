Share:

SHIKARPUR/MIRPURKHAS/KANDHKOT/BADIN - Sindh Cultural Day was celebrated across the province with great enthusiasm, ardor and traditional passion on Sunday.

In Shikarpur, a large number rallies and gatherings were carried out by political, social, civil and city organisations with great gusto.

A gathering was arranged by Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek at Allah Wala Chowak.

Zafar Ali Alvi, Chairman Save Shikarpur, said that we have rich and civilised culture and have history of five thousand years.

Dr Amir Aamir Soomro, Safdar Ameer Pahore, Imran Mangi, Zahid Bhanbhro Hameer Chandio, Professor Israr Ahmad Alvi, Advocate Zafar Ali Channa, Aijaz Ahmed Khokhar, Ali Ahmed Ali Ahmed Buriro, Dost Mohammad Chandio, Parkash Lal, Faqir Hussain hakro, Afzal Mughal, Abdul Wahab kagzi, Asadullah Soomro, Naseem Bukhari, Saen Satitpur, Shoukat Baloch, Arshad Arain, Zulfiqar Soomro, Advocate Zahid Hussain Pahore, Waheed Qureshi Badaruddin Bhayo, Fazlullah Noorani, Ghulam Rasool Jalbani, Shafiq Shaikh, Zahid Irfan Noon, Abdul Salam Unar, Rahim Bux Jamali, and Naveed Soomro were prominent amongst the participants in the cultural event.

In Mirpurkhas, various rallies of different organizations including nation parast organizations were taken out in the city from railway station round about to local press club.

Participators including youth and children in large number carrying banners and placards while wearing Shalwar Kameez, Sindhi cap and Ajrak and they also dancing on Sindhi folk songs. They marched through main roads and arrived at local press club where they organised drama.

In Kandhkot, people belonging to every walk of life took out rallies to express their love with Sindhi culture. In this connection both public and private schools organised special programmes and events. However students took part in quiz competitions and they presented tableaus, played various games and sang Sindhi traditional songs. Organisers distributed prizes, sweets and toys among students and participants.

In Badin, a big rally was taken out from Allah Wala Chowk. The rally was participated by different political parties, social organisations, civil society, trader associations, students, teachers, intellectuals, artists and others.

Participants donning cultural dresses with Sindhi cap and ajrak the traditional block printed shawls to spotlight centuries old rich culture of Sindh province while children were dancing on Sindhi songs. They were expressing their love with culture and unity.

While addressing the participants, Professor Abdullah Mallah, Haroon Gopang, president, Aiwan-e-Sahafat Badin, Tanveer Ahmed Arain, president, Badin Press Club, Ghulam Mustafa Jamali, Shakoor Memon, Haji Hanif Khaskheli, Ghulam Rasool Soomro, Juman Mallah, Younis Bakari, Photo Niaz Junejo, M.Siddique Soomro, Muhammad Umer Mallah, Shahid Jokhio and others said cultural day was celebrated like Eid day with full zeal and enthusiasm.