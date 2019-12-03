Share:

Bahawalpur - Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said that he has served the bench for 22 years with aim of serving humanity as Allah Almighty loves those who do justice. He was addressing a dinner hosted in his honour by Lahore High Court Bar Association’s Bahawalpur chapter and District Bar Association Bahawalpur. The chief justice said that the people who start doing justice in their life feel positive changes. He said that judges should consider their cause list as a deposition which is to be returned back to the deserving depositor. He said that he always gave respect to lawyers and fellow judges during his 22 years long judicial career. He urged senior lawyers to guide and help junior lawyers. He asked the bars to arrange symposiums and training workshops for capacity building of junior lawyers.